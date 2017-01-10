Staunton School Official Retiring

Staunton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Linda Reviea is retiring.

Reviea has served as the superintendent for five years, and has worked in the field of education for over 30 years. She will step down on June 30.

During Reviea's time, the high school graduation rate has steadily risen and there's been an increase in the number of students taking part in honors classes, advanced placement classes, and dual enrollment.

The Staunton City School Board plans to fill a vacant seat on the board before they begin the process of recruiting a new superintendent.