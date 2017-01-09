Waynesboro Grand Jury Indicts Man on Slew of Sex Crimes

A Waynesboro grand jury has indicted a man on multiple sex crimes.

Fifty-one-year old Timothy Landes faces a slew of sex charges including manufacturing child pornography and aggravated sexual battery.

According to court records, Landes was convicted of multiple counts of possessing child pornography in 2004. The victims are under the age of fifteen.

Landes faces decades in prison and is currently at Middle River Regional Jail. His next court date is Jan. 27.