Waynesboro Grand Jury Indicts Man on Slew of Sex Crimes

Tim Landes Tim Landes
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

A Waynesboro grand jury has indicted a man on multiple sex crimes.

Fifty-one-year old Timothy Landes faces a slew of sex charges including manufacturing child pornography and aggravated sexual battery.

According to court records, Landes was convicted of multiple counts of possessing child pornography in 2004. The victims are under the age of fifteen.

Landes faces decades in prison and is currently at Middle River Regional Jail. His next court date is Jan. 27.

  Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

