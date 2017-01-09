Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP Honors Holly Edwards

To many, Holly Edwards, who passed away Saturday, was a face on Charlottesville City Council, but a different group of people who knew her is mourning her passing.

Edwards was also a leading voice with the Albemarle-Charlottesville NAACP through her work as a nurse. That group met Monday evening to remember the 56-year-old who left a lasting impact on this community.

“She was a quiet intellectual. Well loved, devoted community organizer, she was a powerful figure in the community," Dr. Rick Turner, NAACP member, said.

Edwards served on the organization's executive committee as health coordinator. Her name has been removed from the chapter's website.

Monday night, NAACP members gathered for their regular meeting. They paused, reflected, and they honored her spirit.

"She had connections to people in the health fields and that helped a lot ... if there was a certain topic you wanted to talk about she knew who you would contact to do that," President Janette Boyd Martin said.

Edwards was a lifetime member of the NAACP.

"She did more than some people who didn't have to use oxygen, and she was active in whatever you asked her to do, if she could do it, she would," Martin said.

Even in passing, the chapter's leadership says her efforts to help the community will live on.

"She was one of my foot soldiers," Turner said.

"We're going to miss her," Martin said.

Edwards is survived by her husband and four children.