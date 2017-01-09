Louisa Grand Jury Indicts 2 Felonious Cases

A Louisa County grand jury returned indictments Tuesday against a school staff member and a man accused of abducting a school bus driver.

Amanda Nasser is now due back in court Feb. 1 on one charge of taking indecent liberties with a minor and two counts of soliciting a minor online.

Investigators claim three incidents happened while the sign language interpreter was employed at Louisa County High School. She is on administrative leave.

Monday, the grand jury also indicted for Russell Jeffries on abduction and assault and battery charges.

He is accused of abducting his girlfriend back in September, and is also due in court Feb 1.