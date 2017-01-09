Mike London Introduced as Howard University Head Football Coach

Mike London was introduced as the new head football coach at Howard University in Washington D.C. on Monday.

London spent last season as the associate head coach at Maryland. London takes over a Howard program in the FCS ranks that went 2-9 last season and has had three straight losing seasons.

At his introductory press conference Monday, London says, "I know there are a lot of people who are looking at this hire or this opportunity (and saying) what are you doing, why is he doing it? Well to me, why not? The national, the global recognition that this university has, outstanding. So Howard can have the best of both worlds in terms of the academic presence that it already has. Howard can have athletic programs that aspire to be as good as anyone else's out there. Howard can recruit the best student-athletes that are here, not only in the DMV area, but nationally and abroad."

London replaces Gary Harrell at Howard who was fired after his fifth season. London was the head coach at the University of Virginia from 2010-2015, He only had one winning season in Charlottesville, leading the 'Hoos the the Chick-fil-A Bowl in 2011 and finishing with eight wins.

London says, "You're looking at a man who has won games and won championships but as lost as well, that's part of life, winning and losing, but its how you handle yourself in those situations that's what your made out of. We're here to win championships, we're here to win on the field, we're going to win off the field and we're going to win in the community. The old days, the old ways are now the new days and the new ways".

London won an FCS championship as the head coach at the University of Richmond in 2008.