UVA Medical Center Receives Awards for Programs' Patient Care

University of Virginia Medical Center just earned 2017 Women's Choice Awards for two of its programs.

UVA Medical Center received its Bariatric Surgery Award by having a lot of patient satisfaction post-surgery.

The Cancer Center also earned the Best Hospitals for Cancer Care Award because of its patient care and research.

The director of the cancer center says the Couric building is the driving force behind its success.

"The Couric building offers us the opportunity to provide cancer care where all the cancer physicians can see patients at one time," Dr. Thomas Loughran Jr. said.

The UVA Medical Center also just renewed its NCI Cancer Center Grant which will fully fund its research for the next five years.