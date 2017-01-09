National Champion JMU Unanimously Ranked #1 in Final FCS Poll

James Madison University Media Release:

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Two days removed from capturing its second national championship, James Madison was unanimously voted the No. 1 team in the Football Championship Subdivision major polls, the organizations announced Monday.

JMU received all 154 first-place votes in the STATS FCS Top 25 to tally 3,850 points, while securing all 26 first-place nods in the FCS Coaches Poll to accrue 650 points.

The Dukes defeated Youngstown State 28-14 on Saturday to complete their national title season with a 14-1 record, the most in single-season school history. JMU won six games against ranked opponents over the final seven games, which included four top-10 wins.

JMU, which claimed its first title in 2004, became the eighth FCS program to earn multiple national titles and the first to do so in the Colonial Athletic Association. It was the first championship for the league since Villanova in 2009. In the national semifinals, JMU ended North Dakota State’s five-year title run with a 27-17 victory at the Fargodome.

Head Coach Mike Houston earned his first career national championship, having finished runner-up at the 2013 NCAA Division II title game while at Lenoir-Rhyne. Houston improved his FCS playoff record to 5-1, thanks to an unblemished 4-0 mark in the 2016 postseason.

Senior running back Khalid Abdullah was named the Most Outstanding Player in the national championship game after rushing for 101 yards and two touchdowns versus YSU. Abdullah set JMU’s single-season rushing record, with 1,809 yards, a mark which led all players in the FCS in 2016. He also set program records for season (22) and career (41) rushing touchdowns, as well as combined rushing and receiving touchdowns in a season (25) and for his career (45).

During the historic season, JMU set CAA records for scoring (700), rushing offense (4,125), total offense (7,612) and first downs (380). Nationally, JMU led the FCS in winning percentage (93.3%), completion percentage (70.8%), team pass efficiency (181.69), first downs (380), interceptions had (21) and punt return average (26.65).

Individually, junior quarterback Bryan Schor paced the country in completion percentage (73.1%), pass efficiency (186.2) and yards per pass attempt (10.11). Aside from his nation-leading rushing yards, Abdullah also led the FCS in rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns. On special teams, senior receiver/returner Rashard Davis led the nation with four punt returns for a touchdown, both a school and CAA record.

JMU was one of four CAA schools to finish the year with a national ranking in both polls. Joining the Dukes were Richmond (#8/8), Villanova (#11/13) and New Hampshire (#17/17). Additionally, JMU was also ranked No. 1 in the closing Athlon Sports FCS Power Poll.