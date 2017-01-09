22nd Senate Seat Election Could Sway Future Decisions

Voters will have a chance to elect a new state senator for the 22nd District Tuesday to replace former senator and current 5th District Rep. Tom Garrett, R-Va.

The outcome of Tuesday’s special election could sway how decisions are made in the Senate for the next two years.

There are three candidates competing for the 22nd Senate seat: Democrat Ryant Washington, Independent Joe Hines and Republican Mark Peake.

Eligible voters in Fluvanna and Buckingham counties and parts of Louisa County are among those who can vote in the special election.

If Democrats pick up the seat that Garrett is vacating, the Senate body will be evenly split 20 to 20.

“It’s important that this is decided based on what the voters really want, because this seat likely will decide whether the Virginia Senate is in the hands of the Democrats or in the hands of the Republicans,” Daniel Graff, Fluvanna County Secretary of the Electoral Board, said.

Voters in five precincts around Fluvanna County can vote Tuesday when the polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Voters are required to bring their photo ID to cast your vote.