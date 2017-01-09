Man and Son Hailed as Good Samaritans After Assisting in Creek Crashes

A man and his son are being hailed as good Samaritans after two crashes in the same creek this weekend.

Two SUV's flipped into Preddy Creek after sliding on an icy road Saturday.

Mark Zimmerman stopped to help, and that's when the situation went from bad to worse.

Zimmerman was spending his Saturday teaching his son how to drive when they came upon an SUV that flipped into Preddy Creek.

The two sprang into action, Zimmerman and his son pulled the driver and passenger out of the SUV and were beginning to call 911 when another SUV came around the corner.

Zimmerman says that SUV slammed into his vehicle parked in the field and then spun off into the creek.

The two dove back into the water to try and save the driver, 40-year-old Ryan Spencer of Madison County.

"The car was filling up. I opened the doors and yelled for somebody. My son took his jacket off and came in after me. We both searched in the vehicle to find somebody and we couldn't find anybody," said Zimmerman.

Zimmerman said he and his son had to get out of the water once because their bodies were going numb. State troopers and rescuers arrived at the scene and found Spencer, and they took him to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Zimmerman says he and his son are a little shaken up, and he wants guardrails to be installed at that section of Preddy Creek Road to prevent anything like this from happening again.