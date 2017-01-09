Albemarle County Hiring 2 Major Staff Positions

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is starting a massive search to fill two key staff positions.

The county is looking for a new county executive, as well as an economic development director.

Supervisors tell NBC29 that a firm will be hired to assist in the search process. They expect to select that firm by the end of January, and then start a months-long search for the new executive. These two positions play a critical role in planning future developments for Albemarle County.

“We're not trying to bring in more restaurants, or smoke stacks and factories. But we certainly, as a county, need to bring in more revenues for our community. We can't just be the bedroom community around Charlottesville,” said Diantha McKeel, chairwoman of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors.

Current Albemarle County Executive Tom Foley will leave February 1.

“We do want this position to move right along and be filled pretty quickly because it's so critical to our organization,” said McKeel.

Foley’s deputy, Doug Walker, will then serve as interim county executive.

The county is also looking for a new economic development director, which was previously held by Faith McClintic.

McKeel says that revenue is important for more than just businesses. “That is going to be critical as to how we move forward in supporting the infrastructure that we need, roads and sidewalks, as well as our police force, social services and certainly the school system,” the chairwoman said.

Part of that infrastructure system includes roads like Route 29 North, which supports even more economic development.

“So of course we're talking about the area where the grade-separated interchange is that is going to be a driver for economic development, combination residential, retail, potentially light industrial something like that,” said supervisor Norman Dill.

Some county supervisors see the recent Route 29 Solutions projects as not only good for traffic, but also additional growth.

“Another way of looking at is, is what's the economic potential along Berkmar Drive and preparing that corridor for the new growth that will come as a result of Berkmar Drive extended all the way up to the airport,” said supervisor Brad Sheffield.

In addition to these big ticket items, supervisors also have a number of neighborhood-level improvements they want to make, including traffic improvements.

The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors says with unlimited terms for both those positions, the selection will impact the county much longer than any one board member.