Former Albemarle Co. Teacher Expected to Plead Guilty to Charges

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A former Albemarle County teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student is expected to plead guilty this week.

Lynchburg police arrested 26-year-old Amelia Tat on June 29, charging her with two felony counts of carnal knowledge of a minor and one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship. 

Tat is scheduled to appear in Albemarle Circuit Court on Wednesday, January 10.

Tat was hired as a math and science teacher at Jack Jouett Middle School in 2014, and was an assistant girls’ soccer coach at Nelson County High School.

