Police Respond to 772 Crashes During Winter Weather

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia State Police say they responded to 772 traffic crashes and assisted more than 1,234 disabled cars across the state over the weekend due to the winter storm.

Police are asking drivers to delay travel on Monday morning since thawing that took place on Sunday was expected to refreeze overnight, creating treacherous road conditions.

Police say they received 3,928 calls for service on Saturday and Sunday, including one fatal crash in Greene County on Saturday in which icy roads played a role.

