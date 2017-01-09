Stormwater Cleanup Effort Underway in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (AP) - The city of Waynesboro has opened a man-made wetland area that's designed to filter polluted stormwater before it reaches the South River.

The News Leader of Staunton reported Thursday (http://bit.ly/2iKI2mf ) that 300 acres drain into the wetland, which is designed so that water flows through slowly and circuitously. That allows for pollutants such as phosphorous and nitrogen to settle or get absorbed by vegetation.

Trafford McRae, Waynesboro's stormwater manager, said the project aims to prevent the loss of biodiversity in the river and algal blooms downstream in the Chesapeake Bay.

The city-owned site, originally home to a detention pond, includes native plants and cascading ponds.

The newspaper reports the $1.7 million construction project was completed in November. It was funded through state grants and low-interest loans to the city.

Information from: The News Leader, http://www.newsleader.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.