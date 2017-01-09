Charlottesville Police Charge 2 in Connection to Check Fraud

Charlottesville police say at least two people cashed thousands of dollars in stolen checks.

Police have charged 56-year-old Anthony Brian Carr and 19-year-old Christian Eduardo Aguilar with three counts of forgery, three counts of uttering, and the larceny of the checks.

The 'Letric Law Library defines "uttering" as, "any attempt to cash a check or otherwise place it in circulation, and in so doing to state or imply, directly or indirectly, that the check and the endorsement is genuine."

The charges stem from a case involving checks that were stolen out of a mailbox in the 1000 block of Rosehill Drive sometime between December 12 and December 20.

According to police, Carr and Aguilar began cashing the stolen checks at area cash-checking businesses.



Investigators say the two suspects also recruited several other individuals to help cash the stolen checks.

Authorities say charges for the additional suspects in this case are pending.