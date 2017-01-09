11 UVa Tops Wake Forest 79-62 Behind Perrantes' 24 Points

Danny Manning spoke with London Perrantes following the 79-62 win by UVa

London Perrantes scored a season-high 24 points, and the Virginia men's basketball team defeated Wake Forest 79-62 on Sunday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

The victory snaps a two-game losing streak for 11th ranked UVa.

The Cavaliers (12-3, 2-2 ACC) have not lost three games in a row since 2011.

Head coach Tony Bennett says, "It was a step in the right direction, and a win in the ACC is in a win in the ACC this year. You take it, and you move forward."

Virginia trailed 29-28 at halftime against the Demon Deacons.

The game was tied at 46-46 with ten minutes left, but the Wahoos took control with a 10-0 run, and never looked back.

Perrantes scored 19 of his game-high 24 points in the 2nd half.

Junior guard Devon Hall says, "He makes the game a lot easier, because he's getting in the lane, and if he has a wide open drive, people have to help, and he's able to kick it to us, or get to the rim and make plays, and that's what he does really well."

"You guys see that every night in the league," says Wake Forest head coach Danny Manning. "Every team has players like that. And that's no disrespect to London at all, I think he's a terrific ballplayer. Tonight he certainly came out and made some big time shots, and big time plays. The wings in our league are some hard-rocking dudes across the board."

Hall had 13 points and eight rebounds for UVa, while Marial Shayok added a career-best 17 points.

Virginia will be back in action at Clemson next Saturday.