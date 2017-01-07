Coffee Shop, CPD Team Up to Raise Funds for Officer's Ill Daughter

Members of the Charlottesville community didn't let the snow stop them from coming out Saturday afternoon to donate to a police officer's family in need.

Shenandoah Joe on Preston Avenue helped raise some cash for Charlottesville police officer Eric Ketchum's daughter Jolie.

Back in November, she got sick, and now the Charlottesville Police Department and others in the community are doing everything they can to help this family in need.

"Watching my daughter go through these last seven weeks has been really hard,” Ketchum said.

Jolie is just 4 years old.

“We've had a lot of ups and downs through that process,” Ketchum said.

Jolie was born with Cornelia de Lange syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that causes a range of physical, cognitive and medical challenges.

In November, Jolie caught a respiratory virus, and has been in the pediatric intensive care unit at University of Virginia Medical Center ever since.

“It’s a heartbreaking thing, you kind of feel helpless, you really want to do as much as you can so that’s why we did this,” Officer Logan Woodzell of CPD said.

Ketchum goes to Shenandoah Joe so much, there's a drink named after him. When employees there heard about Jolie's problems, they got involved.

"Police officers do a ton for the community, and I figure that we've been blessed enough to be successful in business that we give back to the people that give to us,” Dave Farfara, Shenandoah Joe owner, said.

Shenandoah Joe will match the funds raised at the coffee shop.

The CPD also created a fundraising page here.