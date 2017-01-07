Charlottesville Restaurants Host JMU Football Watch Party for Game

The winter weather Saturday didn't stop people from coming out to cheer on the James Madison University football team in its National Championship game.

JMU played Youngstown State in Texas for the FCS title and won 28-14. Fans celebrated the Dukes' victory at Random Row Brewing Company and Jack Brown's in Charlottesville.

A few employees at Jack Brown's are JMU graduates, and said having fans in "Wahoo country" come watch their team meant a lot to them.

"Jack Brown's started in Harrisonburg so why not have a home away from home in Charlottesville and have everybody here where it feels like home," Josh Jenkins at Jack Brown’s said.

Employees say they hope to show more JMU sporting events in the future.