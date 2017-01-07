Control of Virginia Senate Up for Grabs in Special Election

By SARAH RANKIN

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia voters across the state will pick three new members of the General Assembly in a special election next week that could determine the balance of power in the state Senate.

Governor Terry McAuliffe set the election for Tuesday to replace the state lawmakers who were elected to Congress in November.

Republicans currently hold 20 of 40 seats in the Senate, and Democrats have 18. Democrats are expected to easily win one district Tuesday in which Republicans didn't field a candidate, and if they can pick up a second, they would effectively gain control of the upper chamber because of Democrat Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam's status as a tiebreaker.

Experts say turnout will likely be low, despite what's at stake, so just a few hundred votes could determine the outcome.

