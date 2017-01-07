VSP Responding to Hundreds of Crashes and Stuck Vehicles

Press Release from Virginia State Police:

Virginia state Police troopers remain busy this evening as the temperatures continue to drop and roadways remain frozen. Virginians are encouraged to avoid traveling overnight and on through tomorrow morning due to the continuing and very serious threat of black ice and treacherous road conditions. Any roads that thawed earlier today due to being cleared will refreeze tonight. Stuck, disabled vehicles continue to be the greatest problem on Virginia’s highways.

Slick road conditions were a causative factor for a fatal crash in Greene County Saturday afternoon (Jan. 7). The single-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 12 p.m., when an SUV ran off Preddy Creek Road, struck another vehicle, ran off the road and overturned in a creek. The male driver of the SUV died at UVA Hospital in Charlottesville. State police are still in the process of notifying next of kin.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, State Police have only one reported traffic fatality. Fortunately, the majority of crashes have involved only damage to vehicles.

From midnight Saturday through 6 p.m. Saturday, Virginia State Police have responded to 527 traffic crashes and 686 disabled vehicles statewide. During the same time period, Virginia State Police have received a total of 2,082 calls for service.

As of 6:15 p.m., troopers are still on scene of 16 traffic crashes and 23 disabled vehicles statewide.

From 12:00 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 7) – 6:00 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 7):

Division I–Richmond (Metro Richmond/Northern Neck/Tri-Cities)

Traffic Crashes= 170

Disabled vehicles=148

Following this morning’s crash involving a Caroline County Deputy Sheriff, a 30-year-old Ruther Glen, Va., man has been arrested for DUI-1st offense, having a concealed weapon while intoxicated, and DUI maiming. Virginia State Police are investigating the head-on crash involving the Caroline County Deputy Sheriff that occurred on Ladysmith Road at 5 a.m. The man’s pickup truck crossed the centerline and struck the deputy’s marked vehicle. The deputy was transported to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. Crash remains under investigation.

Division II–Culpeper (Fredericksburg/Culpeper/Warrenton/Harrisonburg/Winchester)

Traffic Crashes=33

Disabled Vehicles=30

Division III-Appomattox (Charlottesville/Waynesboro/Staunton/Lynchburg/South Boston/South Hill)

Traffic Crashes=60

Disabled Vehicles=54

PHOTO taken Saturday afternoon at the Buckingham and Prince Edward County line by Trooper A.C.S. Goss

Division IV-Wytheville (Wytheville/Dublin/Galax/Bristol/Vansant/Wise)

Traffic Crashes=44

Disabled Vehicles=47

Division V-Chesapeake (Hampton Roads/Tidewater/Eastern Shore/Williamsburg/Franklin/Emporia)

Traffic Crashes=120

Disabled Vehicles=292

Division VI-Salem (Lexington/Clifton Forge/Roanoke/Blacksburg/Bedford/Martinsville/Danville)

Traffic Crashes=90

Disabled Vehicles=69

PHOTO: Jackknifed tractor-trailer along I-81 at the 167 mile marker in Botetourt County Saturday (Jan. 7) afternoon.

Division VII-Fairfax (Prince William/Loudoun/Arlington/Alexandria/Fairfax)

Traffic Crashes=10

Disabled Vehicles=46