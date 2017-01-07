Updated: 1 Man Dead in Multi-Car Crash on Preddy Creek Road

Accident scene along Preddy Creek Road
Emergency crews responding to situation along Preddy Creek Road in Greene County GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
Virginia State Police say one man is dead and two other people injured after two SUV's skidded off a slush-covered road and flipped into a creek in Greene County.
Rescue crews from Charlottesville, Albemarle, Greene, Ruckersville and Lake Monticello responded to the crash on Preddy Creek around noon Saturday, January 7.
Police say the first SUV ran off of the road on an icy curve. A driver who witnessed the crash, stopped his car and helped the trapped driver and a passenger out of the creek.
Police say that's when a third SUV came through that same curve, struck the good Samaritan's parked car, and also flipped into the creek with the driver inside. Forty-year-old Ryan Spencer of Madison County was taken to University of Virginia Medical Center and was treated for serious injuries. Police say Spencer died at the hospital.
The first driver and the passenger were also taken to UVA Medical Center for minor injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that the good Samaritan was treated for serious injuries.
Release from Virginia State Police:
At 12:11 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a crash in Greene County. The crash occurred in the 1800 block of Preddy Creek Road.
Shortly after 12 p.m., Saturday (Jan. 7), a vehicle traveling downhill on Preddy Creek Road came through a sharp curve, ran off the road and overturned in the creek. Moments later, a 2nd motorist came upon the crashed vehicle and assisted the driver and passenger out of the crashed vehicle. The two were transported to UVA Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
Following this first crash, an SUV traveling downhill on Preddy Creek Road came through the same curve, lost control, and struck the 2nd motorist’s parked vehicle. The SUV then ran off the road and overturned into the creek. The driver of the SUV was transported to UVA Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Monticello Fire and Rescue is on scene and assisting State Police with the search and recovery efforts in the creek. The creek/stream is about 4 to 5 feet deep.
The crash remains under investigation at this time.