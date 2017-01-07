Updated: 1 Man Dead in Multi-Car Crash on Preddy Creek Road

Virginia State Police say one man is dead and two other people injured after two SUV's skidded off a slush-covered road and flipped into a creek in Greene County.

Rescue crews from Charlottesville, Albemarle, Greene, Ruckersville and Lake Monticello responded to the crash on Preddy Creek around noon Saturday, January 7.

Police say the first SUV ran off of the road on an icy curve. A driver who witnessed the crash, stopped his car and helped the trapped driver and a passenger out of the creek.

Police say that's when a third SUV came through that same curve, struck the good Samaritan's parked car, and also flipped into the creek with the driver inside. Forty-year-old Ryan Spencer of Madison County was taken to University of Virginia Medical Center and was treated for serious injuries. Police say Spencer died at the hospital.

The first driver and the passenger were also taken to UVA Medical Center for minor injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly stated that the good Samaritan was treated for serious injuries.