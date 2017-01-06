Virginia Governor Declares State of Emergency Ahead of Storm

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency ahead of a winter storm that's expected to dump large amounts of snow in certain parts of the state.

McAuliffe also urged residents to avoid driving in the snow if they could avoid it.

The southeastern part of the state is expected to get a foot or so of snow. McAuliffe's declaration decreases the paperwork necessary for the state agencies to respond to any storm-related issues.

The state is bracing for wind gusts, freezing temperatures and heavy rain that could cause power outages.

