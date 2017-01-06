Quantcast

Friday High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Austin Katstra dunks for the Patriots Austin Katstra dunks for the Patriots

BOYS BASKETBALL
Albemarle 68, Monticello 42
Broadway 53, Fort Defiance 48, OT
Collegiate-Richmond 62, Fork Union Prep 53
Culpeper 76, Fauquier 72
East Rockingham 74, Luray 50
Harrisonburg 58, Turner Ashby 37
Huntington Prep 85, Blue Ridge 77
Roanoke Catholic 58, Covenant 31
Spotswood 75, R.E. Lee 63    James Sullivan 22 points
St. Anne's-Belfield 64, Christchurch 41
Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 54, Buffalo Gap 45
Stuarts Draft 110, Page County 79
Western Albemarle 57, Charlottesville 51    Ryan Ingram 20 points
Wilson Memorial 66, Riverheads 59, OT

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Albemarle 45, Monticello 35
Broadway 63, Fort Defiance 29
Culpeper 49, Fauquier 32
East Rockingham 61, Luray 35
Harrisonburg 48, Turner Ashby 36
Randolph-Macon 36, Tandem Friends School 10
Riverheads 52, Wilson Memorial 49      Emma Casto 15 points
Spotswood 57, R.E. Lee-Staunton 31
St. Anne's-Belfield 51, Collegiate 19     Brianna Tinsley 17 points
Strasburg 38, Madison County 33
Stuarts Draft 61, Page County 45
Western Albemarle 43, Charlottesville 40    Eleri Hayden 20 points

