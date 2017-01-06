University of Virginia Children's Hospital Opening Renovated Intensive Care Unit

University of Virginia Children's Hospital is opening a renovated intensive care unit that will help children and families feel comfortable.

Some of the new features include couches that transition into beds for family members and showers within the care unit. Doctors believe the area will make children feel safe.

"We do very serious things here but we want the environment to feel to a child so when they open their eyes that their not in a frightening place. There are happy colors and friendly colors to be around," said Karin Skeen associate chief of UVA Children's Hospital.

Hospital staff will be moving 13 families into the intensive care unit once it officially opens on Monday.