Charlottesville Coffee Shop Raising Funds for Officer's Family

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A Charlottesville coffee shop is raising money for a police officer's daughter, and now you have a chance to help.

Shenandoah Joe on Preston Avenue is collecting money for Charlottesville Police Officer Eric Ketchum and his family.

Ketchum’s 4-year-old daughter Jolie has special needs, and has been hospitalized with a respiratory virus since November 20.

The coffee shop will accept and match any donations given from 8 a m. to noon Saturday, January 7.

“Mr. Ketchum is a local police officer here. They frequent the shop quite often, they keep us safe here. His daughter has fallen ill, and we are trying to do everything we can to support them in the community,” said Shenandoah Joe Manager Hannah Malone.

Donations can also be made online by clicking here.

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations.

