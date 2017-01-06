Relay Foods' Warehouses Closing in Charlottesville, Laying Off Dozens

Delivery truck for Relay Foods outside one of the company's warehouses in Charlottesville

An online food retailer is closing two warehouses in Charlottesville, leaving dozens of people without jobs.

Relay Foods was founded back in 2009, and worked with farms and producers in Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina.

The company announced they are merging with Door to Door Organics, a similar business that serves 16 states in the western portion of the country.

A total of 48 people work at Relay Foods' warehouses in Charlottesville, according to the corporate office. All of these warehouse employees are being let go.

Spokesperson Nancy Shloss gave a statement, saying "this decision was not an easy one to make. We honestly believe that it is the right decision in order to create a customer experience that keeps getting better."

Relay Foods' warehouses in Charlottesville and Richmond will be closing down on January 15. Door to Door Organics say services will be available to customers on the same day. However, services will cease in Lynchburg and North Carolina.