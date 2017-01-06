Nelson County Still Waiting for Meals Tax Payments for LOCKN' Festival

After more than four months since the 2016 LOCKN' Festival, Nelson County still hasn't received meals tax payments from some of its vendors.

LOCKN' 2016 was held back in August, and according to a Nelson County commissioner, some owe around $15,000.

NBC29 spoke with Pam Campbell, the Nelson County commissioner of revenue Friday who says around a dozen people who sold food and beverages at the event still have not sent back the cash they owe.

Each year, Nelson County gets a projected amount from the LOCKN' Festival of how much meals tax is owed. The county says it has already received more than $20,000, but that still leaves it around $15,000 short.

Officials say they are having trouble tracking those down who still owe because a lot of the vendors come from different areas.

"Its an annual festival and these people are not, most of them are not county residents. They just go from festival to festival and we tell them about the meals tax and what's expected from the county," said Campbell.

Nelson County usually gives vendors from LOCKN' 30 to 60 days to pay the meals tax before sending out notices asking for the money.

For LOCKN' 2017 Nelson County is working with LOCKN' team to put a penalty in place where vendors are not allowed back into the festival until the debts are paid.