Sheriff's Office: Albemarle Co. Man Called in Bomb Threat to Court

Release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office:



On January 5, 2017 the Orange County General District Court Clerk’s Office received a bomb threat via telephone at approx. 11:08 a.m.



Explosive detection K-9s responded from the Town of Orange Police Department and the University of Virginia Police Department.



The courthouse was evacuated and a search for explosives was conducted. The courthouse was cleared and returned to normal operation at approx. 12:30 p.m.



The Orange County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into who made the bomb threat and was able to develop a suspect fairly quickly. By late afternoon Robert Nathan Jordon, formerly of Orange currently residing in Albemarle County, was named a suspect in the threat.



Mr. Jordon was to appear in the Circuit Court of Orange on previous felony drug charges but failed to appear.



With the assistance of the Virginia State Police, U.S. Marshal’s Service, Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office and the Albemarle County Police Department, we were able to locate Robert Nathan Jordon at a residence in Albemarle Co.



Mr. Jordon was arrested on the Fail to Appear warrant from the Circuit Court of Orange County and taken into custody. Mr. Jordon was interviewed by investigators from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and confessed to making the bomb threat.



Robert Nathan Jordon, age 35, has been charged with Fail to Appear, and Threatening to Bomb or Burn a Structure. He is currently being held in the Central Virginia Regional Jail on no bond.