Buckingham County Approves Plan for Huge Pipeline Compressor Station

BUCKINGHAM, Va. (AP) - The governing board of a central Virginia county has granted approval for the construction of a natural gas compressor station along the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2iQ7xD1 ) the Buckingham County Board of Supervisors approved the special use permit after a five-hour public hearing Thursday. Most of the 95 people who signed up to speak implored the board to deny the permit.

The station would be one of three used to compress the natural gas to keep it moving.

Opponents said it would pollute the area and create safety hazards, but a pipeline spokeswoman says the station would have features to limit emissions and noise and would be continuously monitored.

The station still needs a state air permit, and the pipeline is awaiting approval from federal regulators.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.