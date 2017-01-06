Governor McAuliffe's Budget Calls for Long-term Birth Control Funding

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe's budget proposal includes a $6 million pilot program that would provide women with long-term contraception such as intrauterine devices at no cost.

The Daily Press reports (http://bit.ly/2j9bhMr ) McAuliffe also pushed unsuccessfully last year for the program, which is modeled after a project in Colorado tied to decreases in the teen pregnancy rate and number of abortions.

The funding would come from a federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families block grant. Republicans in the General Assembly cut the proposal from the budget last year, and its chances this year are uncertain.

A statement Thursday from Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam's office said the program would provide contraception at no cost and conduct outreach to increase awareness regarding the different contraceptive options that are available.

