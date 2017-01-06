Sheriff's Office Charges Former Fluvanna County Teacher

James P. Small FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a former county teacher.
Fifty-one-year-old James P. Small of Fork Union is now facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and providing alcohol to a person under 21 years of age.
The interim superintendent of Fluvanna County Public Schools confirms Small was a teacher, but is no longer employed as of December.
Small is currently released on bond. He is scheduled to appear in Fluvanna Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Wednesday, January 11.
Release from the Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office:
On January 05, 2017, James P. Small, age 51 of Fork Union, was arrested on misdemeanor charges for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and providing alcohol to a person under 21 years of age.
Small was released on bond pending court. His first appearance is set for Wednesday, January 11, 2017 in Fluvanna Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.
As the case involves a juvenile, no further information will be released.