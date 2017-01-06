Sheriff's Office Charges Former Fluvanna County Teacher

The Fluvanna County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a former county teacher.

Fifty-one-year-old James P. Small of Fork Union is now facing charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and providing alcohol to a person under 21 years of age.

The interim superintendent of Fluvanna County Public Schools confirms Small was a teacher, but is no longer employed as of December.

Small is currently released on bond. He is scheduled to appear in Fluvanna Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Wednesday, January 11.