Quantcast

Virginia State Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Louisa County

Posted: Updated:
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and moped in Louisa County.

Troopers responded to the scene of the crash in the 10000 block of Jefferson Highway, which is Route 33 near Cuckoo, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, January 5.

Authorities say the moped operator, 22-year-old Timothy R. Wilmore of Ashland, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the pickup, 47-year-old Danny K. Torgerson, was flown to University of Virginia Medical Center with serious injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Torgerson was charged with driving under the influence, and authorities say more charges are pending.

A reconstruction team is assisting with the investigation, as police continue to investigate.

Release from Virginia State Police:

LOUISA COUNTY- An Ashland man was killed Thursday night (January 5) in a two vehicle crash in Louisa County. The crash occurred at 8:30 p.m., on Route 33 (Jefferson Highway), 2/10 mile east of Route 657 (Apple grove Road).

Virginia State Police Trooper G. S. Stewart is investigating the crash.

A 2015 Ford F-150 was traveling west on Route 33 when it crossed into the east bound lanes and struck a 2015 Tao moped head-on, the truck continued of the road to the left and struck a tree.

The operator (sole occupant) of the moped, Timothy R. Wilmore, 22, of Ashland, Virginia died at the scene; he was wearing a helmet.

The driver (sole occupant) of the Ford pickup, Danny K. Torgerson, 47 of Louisa County was transported to UVA hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries; he was not wearing a seatbelt. Torgerson was charged with Driving under the Influence, more charges are pending.

The Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the crash which remains under investigation.

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.