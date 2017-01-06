Virginia State Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Louisa County

Virginia State Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Louisa CountyPosted: Updated:
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pickup truck and moped in Louisa County.
Troopers responded to the scene of the crash in the 10000 block of Jefferson Highway, which is Route 33 near Cuckoo, around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, January 5.
Authorities say the moped operator, 22-year-old Timothy R. Wilmore of Ashland, died at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.
The driver of the pickup, 47-year-old Danny K. Torgerson, was flown to University of Virginia Medical Center with serious injuries. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Torgerson was charged with driving under the influence, and authorities say more charges are pending.
A reconstruction team is assisting with the investigation, as police continue to investigate.
Release from Virginia State Police:
