UVa Women's Basketball Falls 86-81 in Overtime Against #8 Louisville

UVa Women's Basketball Falls 86-81 in Overtime Against #8 LouisvillePosted: Updated:
The UVa women's basketball team is 0-2 in the ACC
Mariya Moore scored 23 points for Louisville
Freshman Dominique Toussaint sent the game to overtime with a buzzer-beating three-pointer
UVa Women's Basketball Falls 86-81 in Overtime Against #8 LouisvilleMore>>
Reported by Mike Shiers
Reported by Mike Shiers
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.