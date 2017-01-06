UVa Women's Basketball Falls 86-81 in Overtime Against #8 Louisville

Freshman Dominique Toussaint sent the game to overtime with a buzzer-beating three-pointer

The UVa women's basketball team is 0-2 in the ACC

The UVa women's basketball team led by as many as 15 points in the second half, but the Cavaliers were unable to upset #8 Louisville, as Virginia fell 86-81 in overtime on Thursday at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Cardinals used a 12-0 run in the 3rd quarter to trim the 'Hoos advantage to 48-45, and they led by as many as six points in the 4th quarter.

Virginia trailed 71-68 with six seconds remaining in regulation following two free throws from Asia Durr, but freshman Dominique Toussaint was able to dribble upcourt and hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to send the game to overtime.

Toussaint scored 11 points for UVa, while Aliyah Huland El had 23, and Lauren Moses added 19.

Myisha Hines-Allen scored a game-high 31 points and 17 rebounds for the Cardinals.

Mariya Moore made four 3-pointers and scored 23 points.

UVa led 38-25 at halftime thanks in part to a 17-4 advantage in points-off-turnovers.

Louisville's press defense flipped the script in the 2nd half, as the Cardinals outscored the 'Hoos 15-0.

Cavaliers' head coach Joanne Boyle said she was proud of her team's effort.

"I believe that they believe that they can win these games," says Boyle. "I don't feel like it's, 'Oh, let's just play with these teams.' I just think that we get rocked with a couple of mistakes that can be cleaned up, and we let it snowball. We don't stop the madness soon enough."

Virginia (11-4, 0-2 ACC) will be back in action at North Carolina on Sunday.