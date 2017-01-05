Indoor Skating Rink Hosts Fundraiser for Victims of Weyers Cave Fire

An indoor skating rink in Harrisonburg hosted a fundraiser Thursday night to help the family of two boys who died in a house fire in Weyers Cave on December 26.

Funky's Skate Center in Harrisonburg hosted the fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses with 100 percent of admissions and skate rentals going to the family.

Owner Joanne Wills says Chad and Timmy Shifflett, the two victims of the fire, came to Funky's with their dad nearly every session.

“We're just trying to do a small bit, whatever we can to help the family out, because it's a hard time for them as well. You know it's hard enough for us, so it must be awful for them,” Wills said.

A pink laptop and Walmart gift card were raffled off with proceeds going to the family.