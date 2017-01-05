UVA Ambassadors Program Share 2016 Numbers with Charlottesville

The University of Virginia Ambassadors Program shared updates from the 2016 year with the city of Charlottesville Thursday night.

In 2016 alone, ambassadors responded to 827 calls for medical assistance and were called on over 1,400 times as walking escorts.

UVA Police officer and crime prevention coordinator Ben Rexrode talked about ways that its ambassadors can serve not just the UVA student population, but the city of Charlottesville as a whole.

“The main two things that ambassadors focus on is high visibility and high engagement. I hope with the training, with the ambassadors, that this is not just focused at only students because everywhere they work is in the city of Charlottesville,” Rexrode said.

The ambassadors program has been in existence for about a year-and-a-half.

Ambassadors are easily identifiable by neon yellow clothing.