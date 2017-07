Scene of the shooting on Morris Mill Road (FILE)

An Augusta County murder case against a Staunton man is moving to a grand jury.

Christopher Simmons, 50, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday in Augusta County General District Court.

Simmons is charged with first-degree murder.

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says on December 17 Simmons hid inside home on Morris Mill Road.

When a woman and her fiancé got home, Simmons confronted them with a gun. Christopher Jon Miller, 36, was shot and killed.

A grand jury is scheduled to take up the case on January 23.