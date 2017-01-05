Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Not Seeking Re-Election

Charlottesville’s longtime commonwealth's attorney is retiring after three decades of service.

Dave Chapman says it's time to step aside and let someone else become the face of justice in the city.

Chapman says now is the right time to not seek re-election because he doesn't want to be that person who stayed too long. He will be 64 years old when his term ends this year.

Chapman, the city’s elected commonwealth’s attorney, has spent 24 years in Charlottesville. Before that, he was with Albemarle County.

He says technology has changed how he does his job of putting cases together, but Chapman says he's upset he hasn't been able to get funding for data system to help agencies be on the same page.

“The commonwealth as a whole and even in our community, we're probably in Charlottesville at the forefront of data collection and analysis in the state to service our evidence based practices and movement,” Chapman said.

Chapman will miss knowing that he's serving the public. He will also miss pulling together complex cases and working with colleagues to change the system.

He says there are many cases he's handled over the years that stick out in his mind. He also says everyday he thinks about ways he could have done his work differently in those cases.