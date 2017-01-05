Stinnie and Davis Lead James Madison into FCS Championship

JMU quarterback Bryan Schor leads the country in passing efficiency.

Dukes running back Khalid Abdullah leads the FCS with 20 rushing touchdowns.

Opening up some of the holes and protecting the quarterback is All-CAA left tackle Aaron Stinnie.

The St. Anne's-Belfield alum will be playing in the national championship for the first time in his career on Saturday.

Stinnie says, "We said way back in January that that was our number one goal, we wanted to come out and go out to the national championship and take the game, so that's really want we want to do this weekend."

The James Madison offensive line will be tested Saturday.

Youngstown state has two senior defensive ends projected as NFL draft picks.

Derek Rivers could go as high as the third round, and he's ready for a battle in the trenches.

"Them boys are good," says Rivers. "You don't score 55 points, and 48 rushing touchdowns for nothing. Those guys move people out of the way. They're big upfront, and great competition."

Stinnie says, "I think we've seen a lot of pretty good defensive ends this year. The defensive end at Villanova, he was a really good player. UNC's defensive ends were really good. I think they were really good preparation for going into this game"

JMU should have the edge in special teams.

Former Charlottesville High School star Rashard Davis set a JMU program record this year with four punt returns for touchdown, which led the nation.

Davis says, "Just knowing if I get another one, I will tie the all-NCAA record for a season. It would be nice. But in the midst if it, you can't go out and force anything. You have to play smart through the whole thing, but I definitely am aiming for it."

Head coach Mike Houston adds, "It's probably going to turn into a field position game, so special teams will be critical there. Rashard is the best in the country on doing what he does. He's a dynamic player, and I hope he gets an opportunity to make a play on Saturday."

JMU and Youngstown State kickoff on Saturday at noon in Frisco, Texas.