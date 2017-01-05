Suspects in Deadly Home Invasion Appear in Court

The suspects in a deadly Massachusetts home invasion, who were later arrested in Virginia, say they are innocent.

Joshua A. Hart and Brittany E. Smith appeared in Bay State Superior Court Thursday, January 5. They are accused of murdering 95-year-old Thomas Harty and critically wounding his 77-year-old wife, Joanna Fisher.

Harty was found dead in his Orange, Massachusetts home on Wednesday, October 5. Fisher, was flown to the hospital with serious injuries. She died from her injuries a few weeks later.

According to investigators, Harty was stabbed and Fisher's throat was cut.

Authorities say the couple's car was stolen after the murder, and was later found in Augusta County, Virginia. They believe Hart and Smith were looking for a car and money so they could leave Massachusetts and avoid charges in an unrelated case.

Hart and Smith were arrested at parking lot in Rockbridge County on October 8.

Both suspects are charged with murder, attempted murder, home invasion, armed robbery, larceny over $250, conspiracy, larceny of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

Hart and Smith are scheduled to be back in court on June 29.