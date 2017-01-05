Platania Announces Run for Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney

Joseph P. Platania is running to be Charlottesville's next commonwealth's attorney.

Platania is currently an assistant commonwealth’s attorney for the city. He made his announcement at CitySpace on the Downtown Mall Thursday, January 5.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Warner D. "Dave" Chapman, who's held the office for over 20 years, endorsed and introduced Platania at the announcement.

"I think it was a matter of timing and opportunity, and I do feel like I'm the best qualified person to lead the office after Dave leaves. They're very big shoes to fill. I'm aware of that. But I think because of my experience and approach I hope to bring to the office, I'll do a good job," Platania said.

Platania has been with the city since 2003, and a special assistant U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia since 2008.