L.L. Bean to Open at Shops at Stonefield

L.L. Bean is on its way to the Shops at Stonefield.

The outdoor gear specialist is scheduled to open its doors there this summer.

The price that the shopping center sold for has also been announced. O’Connor Capital Partners paid $121.1 million to buy Stonefield from Edens.

O’Connor Capital Partners Press Release:

O’Connor Capital Partners, a New York-based real estate investment, management, and development firm, announced that they have acquired The Shops at Stonefield, a 265,000 square-foot lifestyle shopping center located in Charlottesville, Virginia. The newly-completed, best-in-class center was acquired for $121.1 million from EDENS, one of the nation's leading retail real estate owners and developers. The announcement was made by William Q. O’Connor, CEO of O’Connor Capital Partners.

The lifestyle center is 89.9% leased to a selection of the region’s top retailers including Trader Joes, lululemon athletica, vineyard vines, Pottery Barn, Williams-Sonoma, Brooks Brothers, Orvis, bluemercury, and Regal Cinema, a 14-screen movie theater with one IMAX screen. The property is strategically located two miles north of the prestigious University of Virginia, at the intersection of Hydraulic Road and Route 29 (Seminole Trail), within a 43.5-acre, master-planned community in downtown Charlottesville, Virginia. Demand generators for the center include the University of Virginia, with an undergraduate enrollment and faculty staff of more than 16,000, the nearby Hyatt Place hotel, the recently completed 250-unit Stonefield Commons apartment complex, and the planned 104 for-sale townhomes at The Residences at Stonefield, currently under development.

The property was completed in two phases between 2013 and 2016, with the 231,761 square-foot Town Center portion of the property delivered in 2013, and the 33,422 square foot Northside portion of the Property, added in 2016. The Northside portion includes a Costco, which while not included as part of the acquisition, creates substantial foot traffic for the property.

“The Shops at Stonefield is the preeminent retail destination in the market, with no other lifestyle center in the vicinity that offers such a broad scope of upscale retail, dining, and entertainment options,” said Bill O’Connor. “The modern architecture and intimate outdoor environment provide a vibrant urban destination that attracts and retains the top retailers in the market. There is significant upside potential through lease-up of the available space, and our plans call for improving the center and adding more key tenants that are not yet represented in the market.”

Concurrent with the acquisition of the center, O’Connor Capital is pleased to announce the commitment by iconic retailer L.L. Bean, one of the nation’s top outdoor gear and apparel specialists, to move into 15,000 square feet at the center, featuring an assortment of active and casual apparel and footwear, as well as outdoor lifestyle gear including hiking, fly-fishing, kayaking and winter gear and camping products. The store will also be offering a wide variety of clinics, seminars, demonstrations and courses for a host of outdoor activities, year round. Move-in is scheduled for summer 2017.

L.L.Bean chose The Shops at Stonefield because of its innovative and unique aesthetic and architecture, as well as its blend of top retailers, dining and more. Residents in the region not only have a high degree of awareness and brand affinity for L.L.Bean, but they also regularly engage in the many outdoor recreational opportunities that abound in the area.

Charlottesville is highly educated with an economy that is one of the strongest in the nation, and has an unemployment rate of just 3.1%, compared to a national average of 4.5%. The nearby University of Virginia is one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in the country, with the most visited college campus in the United States, according to “The Best Schools” publication.

Peter Bergner of O’Connor Capital Partners’ Palm Beach Office is responsible for the leasing of the property.