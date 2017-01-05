Two Families Recovering After House Fire on Route 250

Two families forced out of their home by flames rifled through the debris to see what they can salvage.

Fire crews were first called around 11 p.m. Wednesday to the home along the 600 block of the Route 250 Bypass.

The people who live there think a damaged electrical cord might be to blame. The fire marshal still has to make a final determination on that and the extent of the damage.

Family members say everything in the basement was destroyed.