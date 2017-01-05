Quantcast

Two Families Recovering After House Fire on Route 250

Posted: Updated:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

Two families forced out of their home by flames rifled through the debris to see what they can salvage.

Fire crews were first called around 11 p.m. Wednesday to the home along the 600 block of the Route 250 Bypass.

The people who live there think a damaged electrical cord might be to blame. The fire marshal still has to make a final determination on that and the extent of the damage.

Family members say everything in the basement was destroyed.

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.