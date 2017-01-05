Crews Prepping Roads Ahead of Snow Threat

With harsh weather in the forecast for the next few days, crews are getting ready for snow. The city of Charlottesville has crews salting bridges and leaving snow plows on standby.

On Thursday crews filled up snowplow tanks with salt brine so things are ready to go, but on standby for the time being.

“We will have a full crew here until 7 p.m. this evening and then another crew working from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. tomorrow morning. We've got our trucks fully loaded with salt brine and other trucks fully loaded with salt, so we're ready to go,” said Lance Stewart of Charlottesville Public Works.

Charlottesville City Council member Bob Fenwick says the city is taking in to account the last several years, looking for recurring patterns.

This year the city has a stockpile of chemicals, like liquid brine as well as salt and sand, which are ready to be deployed. The city also took a good look at its plows, trucks, and other technology to see if any upgrades were needed.

“You don't want to buy new equipment and have it sit for years, there's no point in that. So, it's always a balance. It's always a judgment - how much we need, how old the equipment is,” said Fenwick.

Fenwick says most of the roads in Charlottesville have not yet been treated with either brine or salt, but that could change depending on the weather front.

Waynesboro Public Works crews salted major roads and bridges and are attaching snow plows to utility trucks.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will similarly have crews on standby for county roads.

Officials say it's still important to drive safely and slowly if the snow does accumulate.