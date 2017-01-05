Charlottesville Police Investigate Threat at Elementary School

Charlottesville police are investigating a threat made to an elementary school.

Officers responded to Jackson-Via Elementary School shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, January 5.

School officials sent a message out around 2:30 p.m. to announce that police gave the all-clear for students and staff to return.

Charlottesville City Schools had sent out the following email to families earlier:

Dear Jackson-Via families, This is Beth Cheuk of Charlottesville City Schools. I’m writing to let you know that Jackson-Via was just evacuated due to a call alerting school staff to a possible threat. All students are safely outside the building, and police are on hand to assess the situation. We will update you when we learn more.

Students were taken to the nearby Food Lion on 5th Street. Parents were asked to bring a photo ID if they wished to pick up students from the grocery store.

Normally scheduled bus service was being provided for students not being picked up.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.