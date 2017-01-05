Charlottesville Police Investigate Threat at Elementary School

Sign for Jackson-Via Elementary School in Charlottesville (FILE) CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Charlottesville police are investigating a threat made to an elementary school.
Officers responded to Jackson-Via Elementary School shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, January 5.
School officials sent a message out around 2:30 p.m. to announce that police gave the all-clear for students and staff to return.
Charlottesville City Schools had sent out the following email to families earlier:
Dear Jackson-Via families,
This is Beth Cheuk of Charlottesville City Schools. I’m writing to let you know that Jackson-Via was just evacuated due to a call alerting school staff to a possible threat. All students are safely outside the building, and police are on hand to assess the situation. We will update you when we learn more.
Students were taken to the nearby Food Lion on 5th Street. Parents were asked to bring a photo ID if they wished to pick up students from the grocery store.
Normally scheduled bus service was being provided for students not being picked up.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.
Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:
On today’s date at approximately 1 p.m., a phone call was received at Jackson-Via Elementary School advising that there was an explosive device inside the school.
Officers with the Charlottesville Police Department responded to the school and in conjunction with school administration the decision was made to evacuate the school so a thorough search could be conducted in order for students and faculty to be safe.
In conjunction with school transportation, several school buses were dispatched to the area of Jackson-Via so that students would be out of the cold while awaiting the completion of the search.
At approximately 2:20 p.m., the search of the school was completed. No explosive device or suspicious package was located and students were allowed to return to their classrooms.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.