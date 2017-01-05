Gubernatorial Candidate Tom Perriello Holding Events Across Va.

Former U.S. Representative Tom Perriello is making stops across Virginia as he launches his gubernatorial campaign.

The Democratic candidate released a video announcing his bid early Thursday, January 5. Perriello then delivered an announcement speech at Charlottesville’s Jefferson School African American Heritage Center later in the afternoon.

The candidate was joined by family members, and was introduced to the audience by his mother. He says he talked with his family about his political plans over the Christmas holiday.

“We moved quickly over the last 10 days, and put together what I think is just an awesome campaign," Perriello said.

Perriello says the reason he's running for governor is because Virginia is everything to him.

"It's the place that gave my family a chance at the American dream. It's the place that gave me a sense of progress. I still remember being a high school kid, and working on the first race I worked on, which was Doug Wilder's race, and knowing that the capital of the Confederacy would elect the first black governor in the entire country. That said to me anything is possible," he said.

Perriello has experience working as a nonprofit executive, a teacher and a diplomat.

The candidate says, "This election is not just about the next four years, but the next generation."

When asked about potentially challenging Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam (D), Perriello replied, "This isn't about me running against him. This is about me running for the voters of Virginia, and that's what I believe in."

Tom Perriello served one term as 5th District congressman from 2009 to 2011.