Quantcast

Wednesday High School Basketball Scores & Highlights

Posted: Updated:
Monticello freshman Dasha Kinlaw Monticello freshman Dasha Kinlaw

   
GIRLS BASKETBALL    
Buckingham County 43, Cumberland 37
Central Lunenburg 40, Goochland 22
George Mason 50, William Monroe 38
Turner Ashby 39, Monticello 35
Warren County 41, Madison County 34
    
BOYS BASKETBALL    
Buckingham County 65, Cumberland 41    
Culpeper 80, Spotsylvania 58
Goochland 69, Central Lunenburg 62

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.