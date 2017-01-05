Structure Fire on Route 250 Near Park Street Closes Road

House fire near Park Street (Image courtesy the Charlottesville Fire Department) CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Charlottesville fire crews responded to a structure fire on 250 East, near Park Street, shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, January 4.
Emergency crews closed the entire road heading both directions at one point.
The fire started in the basement of the house and quickly spread.
The owner of the home said everyone in the house at the time got out safely, and no one was injured.
Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.
Release from the Charlottesville Fire Department:
Charlottesville, VA - The Charlottesville Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 600 block of the 250 By Pass.
Units received the call at 11:08 p.m. First engine arrived on scene at 11:13 p.m. with smoke and fire in the basement of a one story residence. Additional 3 engine companies, 2 aerial companies, 1 heavy squad, 2 medic units and 1 battalion chief on scene.
One occupant was assisted out of the basement apartment by the upstairs resident, prior to our arrival.
The fire was marked under control at 11:50 p.m. and units remained on location for overhaul and investigation.
The fire at this time is undetermined and under investigation by Charlottesville Fire Marshalls Office.
No injuries to the residents but two families were displaced and staying with friends.
Please, make sure you have smoke detectors and make sure they work! If you do not have a working smoke detector, please call 434-970-3245 and make an appointment for a free smoke detector and installation.