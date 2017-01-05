Structure Fire on Route 250 Near Park Street Closes Road

Charlottesville fire crews responded to a structure fire on 250 East, near Park Street, shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday, January 4.

Emergency crews closed the entire road heading both directions at one point.

The fire started in the basement of the house and quickly spread.



The owner of the home said everyone in the house at the time got out safely, and no one was injured.

Crews are still investigating the cause of the fire.