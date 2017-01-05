21 Virginia Tech Men's Basketball Loses 104-78 at Virginia Tech

The #21 Virginia Tech men's basketball team had its eight-game win streak snapped Wednesday night, as the Hokies lost 104-78 at NC State.

Tech was playing its first game as a ranked team since 2010.

The Hokies fell behind 55-30 at halftime, and allowed the Wolfpack to shoot 64.1% (41-of-64) from the field.

NC State freshman Dennis Smith Jr. had a triple-double with 27 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Junior Abdul-Malik Abu made all nine of his field goal tries, and scored 20 points while grabbing 11 rebounds.

Junior Ahmed Hill led the Hokies with 17 points.

Virginia Tech (12-2, 1-1 ACC) will be back in action at #12 Florida State on Saturday at 2pm.