11 UVa Loses 88-76 in OT at Pitt; Falls to 1-2 in ACC

The #11 Virginia men's basketball team dropped to 1-2 in the ACC, as the Cavaliers lost 88-76 in overtime at Pittsburgh Wednesday night.

UVa senior guard London Perrantes hit a three-pointer with 2.4 seconds in regulation to tie the game at 70-70, but the Panthers opened the overtime session with three consecutive three-pointers to put the game out of reach.

Pitt was 13-of-21 (61.9%) behind the arc in the game.

Senior Jamel Artis scored a game-high 24 points for Pittsburgh, while Perrantes led the Cavaliers with 16.

The Wahoos allowed season highs in points (88), 3-pointers (13), field goal percentage (53.7%) and offensive rebounds (12).

Virginia (11-3, 1-2) has lost back-to-back games for the first time since last January, when its was defeated by Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech.

The Cavaliers will be back in action against Wake Forest on Sunday at 8pm.