UVa Men's Tennis Team Ranked Preseason #1

UVa beat Oklahoma 4-1 for the national championship in 2016

The Virginia men's tennis team will begin the 2017 season in the same spot it finished 2016: Ranked #1.

The defending national champions are the top-ranked team in the Oracle/ITA Men's National Team Rankings.

The Cavaliers are in the Top Five for the 10th year in a row, and they begin the season ranked #1 for the 7th time in program history.

Senior Thai-Son Kwiatkowski begins the season ranked #39 in the singles rankings, while senior J.C. Aragone is ranked #58.

Kwiatkowski and senior Luca Corinteli are ranked #20 in doubles.

UVa has won three of the last four national championships.

The Wahoos open the season on February 3rd at Vanderbilt.