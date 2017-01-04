Charlottesville Seeks Management Bids for E. Market St. Garage

Relations between the city and the owner of Charlottesville Parking Center (CPC) became tense in 2016, and things may not be getting better in 2017.

The city says it's looking at options where the CPC would no longer run the East Market Street Garage.

Charlottesville owns both the East Market Street Garage and the land it’s on. CPC manages the parking garage, but its contract with the city is set to expire April 1.

Charlottesville City Manager Maurice Jones says the management of the city's parking garage and flat lots is "occasionally" put out to bid.

However, CPC owner Mark Brown says the move is "just another escalation by the city."

The bad blood between Brown and Charlottesville stems from a parking rate issue at the Water Street Parking Garage. CPC owns the land that garage is on, but equally shares management with the city.

Charlottesville and Brown have taken the issue to court. Both sides have offered proposals for ending the legal battle – such as buying out the other side’s control - but no agreements have been reached.

The city is required to annually request bids from companies seeking to manage parking spaces.

Proposal bids for managing the East Market Street Parking Garage are due by the end of January. When asked if he will put in a proposal, Brown said he has no comment on that direct question.